Easts fall to the Roos in opener

LEAGUE: There is an old saying that Rome wasn't build in a day.

The same applies to Eastern Suburbs and building a premiership winning outfit.

The Magpies were outclassed by fellow premiership aspirant the Wallaroos 32-6 at a wet and damp Salter Oval in the first round of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The game was close in the first half before the Roos showed why they have made it to the last day of the competition for the past two season.

The side scored 24 unanswered points.

"In those conditions, it was our defence that won it for us,” Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said.

Waters also praised William Jung and Brandon Law who combined for five tries.

Law became the first player this season to score a hat-trick in the competition.

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan was not worried about the loss, insisting the team will settle into the competition with time.

"That will be the biggest score put on us this season,” he said.

"I was pretty happy with our forwards for the first 30 minutes but then we lost our combinations and our way in the game.

"I'm not losing any sleep over it.”

O'Sullivan said the side would get better over the next couple of weeks.

"It will all be about sitting down and fine tuning,” he said.

"I also have to sit down and potentially make a couple of decisions on positions.”

Easts take on the Hervey Bay Seagulls next week at Salter Oval with the Roos to take on The Waves at the same venue in a grand final replay.