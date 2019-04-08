Easts win battle of birds

POINTS: Easts player Trent Seeds scored four tries on Saturday.

LEAGUE: New Eastern Suburbs recruit Trent Seeds is quick to play down his role in the team.

But he knows how to find the try line in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition.

Seeds scored four tries on Saturday as Easts won 40-22 against the Hervey Bay Seagulls at Salter Oval.

It was his first tries for the club after moving to the club from The Waves in the off season.

Seeds now joins an elite club of players to have scored hat-tricks for three different clubs in A-grade.

"I'm not sure, I don't take notice," he said after the milestone.

"We just stick to our basics, just try to get the win."

Seeds said a lot of his scoring was from the back of the forwards playing well and the halves giving him the chance to score.

He wasn't alone in that opinion with fellow new recruit Matt Craven scoring a hat-trick playing in the halves.

"Craven is probably one of the top five players in the competition," Easts forward Chris Ford said.

"As long as we play off him we'll be good."

Ford said the team performed well off the back of sticking to structures and completing sets.

But he wasn't entirely pleased.

"We got 16-0 up and let them back in the game," Ford said.

"We slacked off."

Hervey Bay captain Steven Dwyer said the loss was disappointing but pleasing given the side is rebuilding after finishing bottom last year.

"We've really come a long way, especially with new additions to the team," he said.

"There's a lot to take away from it, we need to work on our ruck and everything like that."

Dwyer said the start needed to get better as well but was buoyed with what the side could do this season.

"I'd like to say we're already there now (knocking top sides off) but in saying that this doesn't reflect it," he said. "We've just got to ... try harder."

Hervey Bay face the Roos next week, Easts play The Waves.