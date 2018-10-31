Menu
HUNGER RELIEF: Jody Rodgers, Ron Parry and Nardia Maguire get ready for the Live Feed. Emily Black
Food & Entertainment

Eat fresh for free this Friday

Jodie Callcott
by
31st Oct 2018 10:11 AM

FIFTEEN-HUNDRED loaves of bread, 48kg of chicken pieces, 30kg of sliced ham, 48kg of meatballs, 700 cookies and 600 drinks - that's what it takes to feed hungry Fraser Coast locals on World Sandwich Day.

The owner of Subway Pialba and Torquay has placed the massive order ahead of the big day on Friday, November 2, where patrons who buy one sandwich, salad or wrap, will get one free.

Subway Live Feed is the store's biggest fundraising event of the year, which helps to fight world hunger and feed Aussies in need.

Owner Ron Parry said last year's event was so successful that they didn't hesitate to host it again.

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Mr Parry and his team have spent the last three weeks getting ready for the hungry hordes.

"Both stores did really well last year," Mr Parry said.

"We have rostered extra staff and ordered more produce.

"Last year we sold about 1200 foot longs across both stores and we're expecting an increase in numbers this year."

 

Subway Pialba team members Ebonie Ford, Nardia Maguire and Shelly Hicks. Contributed

Every meal donated on the day will become part of the global Subway movement and will be tracked through the Subway Live Feed digital tracker, via SubwayLiveFeed.com.au

Last year, 280,000 meals were donated in Australia, helping communities who experienced food insecurity and anxiety, including more than 2400 charities and 1750 schools.

For more information, visit subway.com/en-au

