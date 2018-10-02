EATING OUT: Top places to eat out for the Joeys World Cup

CONE FULL OF HAPPINESS: Oliver and Cassie Broquesa with two-year-old Xanthe, left, Camden, 5 and Cooper, 8 enjoying a day in the sun with ice creams from Planet 72 Ice Creamery.

1. Maddigan's Seafood

YOU can't say you've tasted Hervey Bay's seafood until you've stopped at Maddigan's Seafood.

Business is booming at the Torquay restaurant, which has become recognised as one of the most iconic Fish and Chips shops in the Whale City.

The long-standing shop has become a favourite of locals and visitors in the 15 years it has operated in the Bay.

Cod, snapper and barramundi fly out the door until 8pm daily and 9pm on Wednesdays.

Worker Toby Jack said the restaurant had been packed since the start of the school holidays last week.

"Our unique and extensive range of fish are the main sellers,” Mr Jack said.

"We've made sure our stock levels are really good, and that our staff are prepared and ready to go.”

Maddigan's Seafood worker Dayarnah Gay with two seafood baskets on the Queen's Birthday. Blake Antrobus

WHEN:

Open from 11am-8pm daily, 9am-9pm on Wednesdays.

WHERE:

1/401 The Esplanade, Torquay

2. Planet 72 Ice Creamery

IN JUST one day, Dallas Harch has seen more than 1000 ice creams go out the doors of the Planet 72 Ice Creamery.

The store owner, who shares the complex with Maddigan's Seafood next door, said the combination of beautiful weather, school holidays and the Joeys Mini World Cup was creating lines out the door for their captivating ice cream concoctions.

And with thousands of litres of ice cream stocked up, Mr Harch said he was expecting thousands more to be sold.

"This event, the Joeys Mini World Cup, has done for us what the Touch Carnival does through the winter holidays in Hervey Bay,” Mr Harch said.

"It's been full-on for us since the June school holidays.

"And the whole whale watching season has been amazing with lots of tourists stopping by.”

Come December, Mr Harch said he was preparing to celebrate 13 years of business along the Hervey Bay tourist strip.

When it comes to recommended flavours, Mr Harch said the Rock Salt Caramel - a staple of the business for the last few years - was hard to beat.

When:

Open from 9am-10.30pm daily

Where:

3/401 The Esplanade, Torquay

3. Paolo's Pizza Bar

THE sight of dough being tossed into the air and the mouth-watering smell of pizzas cooking in the wood-fire oven at Paolo's Pizza Bar brings a touch of Naples into the heart of Hervey Bay.

Authentic pizza is a speciality at the restaurant, which will open from Thursday night.

Co-owner Leanne Esposito said business has been red hot since the start of the September school holidays.

"There's been an amazing influx of visitors and there always seems to be an event on in a place like Hervey Bay,” Ms Esposito said.

"Because of this we find that there are a lot of people who have been coming back.”

Ms Esposito said she was grateful for the support of the local community, who had helped them survive the economic downturn in 2008.

She said diners would be thrilled at the sight of the pizza-making process.

Daniela and Luca of Italy enjoy a meal out at Paolo's Pizza Bar. Jodie Kirkwood FRA280512dine11

When:

Open 5-10pm Thursday to Sunday

Where:

446 The Esplanade, Torquay

4. Pie and Pastry Paradise

WITH a brand-new shop ready to go and more than 17 years of baking experience behind them, Hervey Bay's Pie and Pastry Paradise is a must-see for pie lovers.

The store has grown from a humble pie shop to a fully-fledged bakery/cafe at two locations across town, in Pialba and Urangan.

Owners Nic and Jodie Berkhout said evolving their business to adapt to emerging trends, and looking at the industry from all aspects, was key to their success.

Their passion for baking, passed down four generations through Nic's father and now to daughter Grace, is evident through their delicious selections of pastries and newly-introduced artisan bread.

For phone orders, contact Pialba on 41241115 or Urangan on 41256883.

When:

5.30am-5pm Monday to Friday, 6.30am-3pm Saturdays, Closed Sundays

Where:

9 Main St, Pialba and 78 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

5. Hog's Breath Cafe

YOU'LL be spoiled for choice when you stop for a bite at the Hogs Breath Cafe in Main St.

The Stockland store has a diverse menu offering chicken, seafood, burgers, steaks and a range of Lite options.

But their speciality Prime Rib Steak - slow-cooked for about 18 hours to maximise the flavour - is hard to miss.

Restaurant manager Vanessa Clark said the store had been packed with families and kids during the school holidays, which she owed to the "family oriented” side of the business.

The restaurant is fully licensed, has no surcharge and is open seven days a week.

When:

11.30am-9.30pm

Where:

163 Boat Harbour Dr, Urraween