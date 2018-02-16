Menu
Eaves eases into the first day of the PGA

Sam Eaves plays a shot on day of the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championships at City Golf Club, Toowoomba.
Sam Eaves plays a shot on day of the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championships at City Golf Club, Toowoomba. Bob Englebright
Matthew McInerney
by

FORMER Maryborough golfer Samuel Eaves may be one of the most carefree spirits at Towooomba's City Golf Club this week.

The Warwick golf Club professional, who earned an invitation to the Queensland PGA Championships, finished the first day one-under, eight shots behind leader Darren Beck.

For Eaves, 29, this week's tournament is unlike those in which he competed when he first started on the tour circuit.

"I don't have a plan these days, I free wheel it a bit more,” Eaves said.

"I don't have a plan, there's no preparation. I go out there and have a go.”

Eaves was Maryborough Golf Club Champion in 2005, 2007 and 2008, and played in 10 major events in 2016 before he took a step back.

"When you work full-time and have a seven-day business it starts to take a toll,” Eaves said.

"I'm not playing full-time any more and I was lucky to get an invitation (to the PGA tournament).”

Eaves, with brother Andrew as caddy, finished the first nine holes at par. A 17th-hole birdie put him one-under and tied for 61st.

"I feel like I'm putting pretty well, I just need to hit it off the tee better, and that should bring my score down,” Eaves said.

"Hopefully tomorrow I can get a few under and make the cut.

"After that I'll be good.”

Eaves is not the only former Maryborough golfer in the tournament.

Jacob Boyce, 21, scored two birdies in the back nine to finish tied with Eaves at one-under.

Now based at Caloundra, Boyce capped a rough 2017 with a successful defence of the Pampling Plate at Caboolture in September.

"He's only just finished his traineeship but he's playing some good golf,” Eaves said.

They will have to produce three incredible days of golf if they are to overhaul Beck, the South African two-time Queensland PGA champion.

He holds a two-stroke lead to 2009 Queensland Amateur of the Year Brett Rankin and Victorian Kristopher Mueck.

Four golfers - Aron Price, Jake McLeod, Kieran Muir and Josh Younger - will start the second day a further stroke back.

