Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO ROCK: Emily Cantrill from Maryborough RSL is looking forward to being part of Maryborough's newest festival.
READY TO ROCK: Emily Cantrill from Maryborough RSL is looking forward to being part of Maryborough's newest festival. Carlie Walker
News

ECHOES: RSL ready to rock as new festival kicks off

Carlie Walker
by
4th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Sarah Baker, the best part of the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival will be seeing local performers get the chance to shine.

Maryborough RSL's function facilitator said venue staff were thrilled to be taking part in the inaugural festival.

From 12pm tomorrow, Chris Staib, a young local performer, will perform at the RSL and Ms Baker is hoping plenty of people will come along and enjoy the event.

Echoes in Maryborough will replace the World's Greatest PubFest on the city's annual event calendar.

This is the first time the RSL will be part of the day, along with Maryborough Sport Club.

This year several of the city's cafes will also be involved with the festival.

Alowishus Delicious, Spoonful of Sugar, 71 Wharf and the Pink Flamingo Cafe will each host a live performer tomorrow, giving festival-goers the chance to enjoy a wide range of entertainment at each venue.

More Stories

echoes in maryborough fcevent fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    11 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

    11 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

    News Will you be attending Echoes this weekend?

    • 4th May 2019 12:25 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Super Bay school's $3.7m reno as student numbers soar

    EXCLUSIVE: Super Bay school's $3.7m reno as student numbers...

    News Fastest growing college scores major grants

    • 4th May 2019 12:15 AM
    PUMPED UP: Excitement as new music festival nears

    PUMPED UP: Excitement as new music festival nears

    News The Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival will begin on Saturday.

    • 4th May 2019 12:01 AM
    PARTY ON: Out of the ashes of PubFest comes Echoes in M'boro

    premium_icon PARTY ON: Out of the ashes of PubFest comes Echoes in M'boro

    News Venues were reluctant to get on board due to the growing costs.

    • 4th May 2019 12:01 AM