ECHOES: RSL ready to rock as new festival kicks off

READY TO ROCK: Emily Cantrill from Maryborough RSL is looking forward to being part of Maryborough's newest festival. Carlie Walker

FOR Sarah Baker, the best part of the Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival will be seeing local performers get the chance to shine.

Maryborough RSL's function facilitator said venue staff were thrilled to be taking part in the inaugural festival.

From 12pm tomorrow, Chris Staib, a young local performer, will perform at the RSL and Ms Baker is hoping plenty of people will come along and enjoy the event.

Echoes in Maryborough will replace the World's Greatest PubFest on the city's annual event calendar.

This is the first time the RSL will be part of the day, along with Maryborough Sport Club.

This year several of the city's cafes will also be involved with the festival.

Alowishus Delicious, Spoonful of Sugar, 71 Wharf and the Pink Flamingo Cafe will each host a live performer tomorrow, giving festival-goers the chance to enjoy a wide range of entertainment at each venue.