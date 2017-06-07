ECLECTIC: New business opens in Maryborough's CBD

Tammy Alford at her eclectic new business in Maryborough.

IT'S not a only a new business but a brand new start for Tammy Alford and her husband Darren.

Tammy has opened an eclectic homewares business in Maryborough's Wharf St named Alford's Allsorts and she says she is loving it so far.

She has just moved to the region from Brisbane, with her husband to follow soon with his concreting business.

Tammy and Darren have always loved the Fraser Coast and bought a block of land at Owanyilla, where they intend to build a house.

"We came up here all the time, we like it here," she said.

"It's a bit of a change."

Their son lives in Hervey Bay, so they have family nearby.

Tammy has never owned her own business before.

"I thought I'd try something different and I like it," she said.

The shop has both new and secondhand homewares with a mix for every taste.

The shop is open daily from 8.30am to 5pm.