Eco resort takes out bronze at national tourism awards

The Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has claimed the bronze in Ecotourism at the Australian Tourism Awards.

The Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has claimed the bronze in Ecotourism at the Australian Tourism Awards. Jeremy Somerville

LADY Elliot Island Eco Resort has taken out bronze in Ecotourism at the Australian Tourism Awards on Friday night.

A post was shared to the resort's Facebook page yesterday, celebrating the achievement.

"Thank you to all of our incredible team for your continual dedication to the island and the environment, this is for you," the post read.

"Congratulations to all the finalists in the Ecotourism category."

Last year the resort was named the Gold winner in the Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism.

It was also named the number one Island Destination to Experience in 2017.

Certificate of Excellence awards were also given to the resort and the day tour.

The island is a coral cay at the southern tip of the World Heritage Listed Great Barrier Reef.

Situated within a highly protected Green Zone, the island is a sanctuary for more than 1200 species of marine life, well known for its abundance of manta rays, turtles and an array of marine life and unspoiled coral reef.