Eco warriors take charge

SUSTAINABILITY Squads were out in force as hundreds of Fraser Coast students joined the Kids Teaching Kids workshops at Tinana State School.

Every school in the district was invited to attend the annual national MySolarDirect Kids Teaching Kids Week which was held at Australia's first school to fly the Eco Flag, Tinana, for its seventh year.

Maryborough State High School, Aldridge State High School, Fraser Coast Anglican College, Xavier Catholic College, St Helens State School, Albert State School, Parke State School, Tiaro State School, Bauple State School, a home schooler and Tinana State School performed comedy, songs, quizzes, rap, plays and experiments around the environmental issues of concern to them throughout the day.

TSS sustainability co-ordinator Robyn Yates said they had so many more new partners come on board, allowing all students to attend for free.

Students and teachers received goodie bags, trees, and sustainability packs.

Sienna Wheeler, Allyra Wood, Founder of Tell Someone Who Cares, Holley Knott, Tyson Knight and Sophie Beresford. Cody Fox

"We have even made out certificates on seed paper and so if they don't want it they can go and plant it and get some native plants or carrots," Ms Yates said.

"We have really tried to make sure there is no waste from today."

Ms Yates said they held the largest litter-free Fraser Coast lunch.

There were 17 partner workshops from organisations including the Greater Mary Association, Rotary Sunrise Maryborough, BMRG and Hyne Timber, and 17 kids teaching kids workshops.

The event teamed with Sustainable Schools Network which sent award-winning public speaker, environmentalist/protector and singer Holley Somerville-Knott, who spoke on the palm oil destruction in Borneo.

She told students she got involved by watching a documentary on Borneo which explained why it was such an incredible place, why it needs protecting, and how they can help stop what was happening and save the rainforest.

Maryborough High Year 8 science students (from left) Tea Page, Sarisha Lyndsay and Kate Jensen show off their pedal power project of how to sustainably produce energy. Boni Holmes

Maryborough State High School Year 8 science students showed off their new project to sustainably produce energy.

Esty Yanco, a PhD student at the University of Technology in Sydney, held workshops which included students role playing as farmers, cows and kangaroos.

She was showing how if we don't manage the way we use our resources they can become depleted very quickly.

Ms Yanco also spoke on how easy it is to find industries that support the environment.

KIDS TEACHING KIDS: Year 4 students Emily Thiele and Charli Rice teaching other students about endangered animals. Cody Fox

TSS Year 6 Sustainability Squad student Mataya Fox was part of a team teaching children how to plant sustainably.

Mataya said the squad held rotational workshops making seed tape, gardening and learning about worms.

"I feel what I have taught in my workshops is something they can take home to teach their parents, grandparents and siblings to know how to farm sustainably," Mataya said.

Ms Yates said the day was mainly about kids teaching kids.

Year 4 students (L) Shelby Box, Jaylee Pearse and Xanthe Schjivens teaching other kids about the importance of bees in our ecosystem. Cody Fox

She said she facilitates the students' passionate ideas and partners them with mentors and members of the community.

"Those guys are the ones we really need to thank because they are passing on their knowledge to the next generation," Ms Yates said.

"And the countless hours of the kids volunteering their time - can you imagine these volunteers when they get older?

"They are already doing this in their lunch hours and are passionate about it."