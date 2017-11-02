News

Economic development forum to be held in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by

THE 2017 annual Regional Economic Development Growth Forum is set to be held st Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on November 9 between 9.30am and 3pm.

Hosted by the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Department of State Development and Regional Development Australia (Wide Bay Burnett).

The event is free and will feature  a range of guest speakers.

It will provide information on  the progress of key economic development projects and initiatives and highlight their roles in delivering regional economic prosperity by supporting regional businesses and industry.

For further information regarding this event, contact Department of State Development Bundaberg on 4331 5616.

Topics:  economy fccouncil fceconomy maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle

