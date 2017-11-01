Economic plan to bring jobs, tax relief

A NEW economic plan from the LNP could boost employment numbers in Hervey Bay, according to MP Ted Sorensen.

The plan would lower taxes for families and businesses, build further infrastructure in Queensland and lower electricity prices.

"We need to look after the youth and make sure we give them employment and this is the way to do it," Mr Sorensen said.

The LNP also announced a cut to payroll tax for small businesses across the state every year for the next 10 years.

Meeting with Mr Sorensen and the Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, Consolidating Linen Service managing director Adam Roberts said he supported the plan as electricity was one of their biggest costs.

"(Electricity) has gone up by 20-30 per cent over the last 12 months alone for a company of our scale," he said.

"It would be great to have more reductions in payroll tax but any step in that direction is a step in the right direction for small business and medium business like CLS."

The LNP would increase the payroll tax exemption threshold to $1.3 million, allowing more than 14,000 businesses to expand without a larger tax bill.

Businesses with payrolls up to $6.5 million would receive a deduction.

Mr Bennett said businesses like CLS played an important role in the employment of Hervey Bay people and the economic drivers which come from such an incentive.

"We want to make sure businesses have the capacity and the long term capability of planning their expansions and more importantly their business models going forward," he said.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said many small to medium business owners were not hiring more Queenslanders to sit under the current exemption threshold of $1.1 million to avoid paying payroll tax.

"Businesses should not be discouraged from employing more Queenslanders because of the threat of payroll tax - a tax on jobs," he said.