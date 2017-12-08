ECQ declares fourth term for Ted Sorensen

FOURTH TERM TED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen (right) with his daughter Joanne Stewart (left) at the Bayswater Hotel after claiming a fourth term in the Queensland State Election.

FOURTH TERM TED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen (right) with his daughter Joanne Stewart (left) at the Bayswater Hotel after claiming a fourth term in the Queensland State Election. Blake Antrobus

TED Sorensen will serve his fourth term as Hervey Bay's MP after the Electoral Commission of Queensland declared the seat.

Mr Sorensen was declared the winner about 4.35pm on Thursday.

Hervey Bay's ballots close with Mr Sorensen leading at 12,050 votes, Labor's Adrian Tantari on 9,283 and One Nation's Damian Huxham on 8,059.

Greens candidate Jenni Cameron reached 1,621 votes while Independent candidate Jannean Dean reached 937 votes.

As of 9.26am on Friday, about 88.50 per cent of the electoral roll has been counted.