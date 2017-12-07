Menu
News

ECQ declares Saunders as Maryborough MP

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

LABOR'S Bruce Saunders has officially been declared Maryborough's MP by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Mr Saunders was declared the winner about 1.50pm on Thursday.

Maryborough's ballots close with Mr Saunders leading at about 14,208 votes, followed by One Nation's James Hansen (9546), the LNP's Richard Kingston (5671), Greens candidate Craig Armstrong (1,102) and Independent Roger Currie (919).

As of 5.33pm Wednesday, 90.46 per cent of the electoral roll has been counted.

Lockyer (Jim McDonald, ALP), Keppel (Brittany Lauga, ALP), Moggill (Christian Rowan, LNP), Nanango (Deb Frecklington, LNP) and Ninderry (Dan Purdie, LNP) were also declared by the ECQ on Thursday.

Topics:  bruce saunders electoral commission of queensland fcelection maryborough

