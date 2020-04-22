Menu
Counting begins for the Fraser Coast Regional Council election.
ECQ: Failure to vote notices will be issued

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 11:08 AM
RESIDENTS who did not vote during the recent local government election can expect an Apparent Failure to Vote notice in the post.

The Electoral Commission Queensland said it would commence its non-voter program.

The comment comes after Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour wrote to the ECQ asking that non-voters avoid punishment due to the unusual circumstances surrounding this year’s election.

Cr Seymour said in a letter to the electoral commissioner that many people chose not to vote due to health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The mayor said he was aware of many people who tried to arrange postal votes but were unable to do so.

An ECQ spokeswoman said those who receive a Failure to Vote notice will be able to explain why they did not participate in the election.

“A fine is not automatic,” she said.

Voter turnout during the 2020 election was about 77 per cent compared to around 83 per cent four years ago.

“We are happy with the turnout under the circumstances,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the call centre was inundated with calls and the heavy load meant not all people could be attended to when attempting to apply for a postal vote.

People will be able to cite their attempts at applying for a postal vote as their reason for not voting.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

