Ed Gibson announces he is running for Division 10

A bit about me:

I’m down to earth, caring, respectful and my friends tell me I am straight to the point. Love scuba diving especially the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Why I’m running

I retired in mid 2018 from my previous role as chief executive officer of the Hervey Bay Boat Club after 18 years service to develop our family business the Hervey Bay Dive Centre.

I now find that I have the time to move my focus and ability to local government which I have always had a strong passion for.

I will be bringing to the table years of developed skills in executive service coupled with financial and corporate governance experience and not to mention my skills in strategic and business planning.

Top three priorities

(a) Water security – I am concerned with our capacity to continue to grow given our current water supply strategy.

(b) The proposed Sewage Outfall off Urangan Harbour – I am very concerned with the current proposal to place a Sewage Outfall only a few meters off the mouth of the harbour.

(c) Community Security – Regionally I have concerns for the current and future safety of our community.