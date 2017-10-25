Ed has his own bone to pick

STRANGE FIND: Ed Dennis is curious which animal this bone belongs to after he found it on Craignish beach.

STRANGE FIND: Ed Dennis is curious which animal this bone belongs to after he found it on Craignish beach. Valerie Horton

ED DENNIS and his wife often come across quirky items on their beach walks but the discovery of bones this week was a first.

The couple was walking along a beach in Craignish when they spotted something unusual.

"At first I thought it could have been a fish," Mr Dennis said. "Then I thought it could be a human bone but that would have been a bit dramatic."

Since his discovery, Mr Dennis has been trying to find an answer to his burning question, "what animal does the bone belong to?"

MYSTERY: An Ichthyology scientist confirmed the bone did not belong to a fish. Valerie Horton

Australian Museum Ichthyology Collections Manager, Mark McGrouther said the bone was definitely not from a fish.

Marine experts will determine whether the vertebrae came from a whale.

It's not the first time Mr Dennis has made a surprise find in the sand.

When he lived in Atherton years ago, he found a bottle with a message inside.

"It was from a bloke in a cargo ship going from Sydney to Auckland," he said. "(The bottle) was half-filled with water and had barnacles all over it.

"I answered the message and he replied to me but eventually we lost contact."