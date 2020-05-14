Eddie reveals the blockbuster set to restart season

Could it be Dustin Martin on centre stage when the season restarts? Picture: Michael Klein

EDDIE McGuire believes his club Collingwood and fellow powerhouse Richmond are set to restart the coronavirus-interrupted season.

The Collingwood president flagged a possible Queen's Birthday restart last week between the Magpies and Melbourne on June 8.

But McGuire disclosed on Wednesday night that Neale Daniher - the face of the Freeze MND campaign - and Channel 7 boss Lewis Martin had an "alternative program" in place for the Queen's Birthday fixture.

The date also appears ambitious given interstate protocol complications.

Dion Prestia is tackled by Jeremy Howe. Picture: Getty Images

McGuire said a blockbuster clash between last year's premier and the Magpies would be the favoured option for broadcasters the AFL's broadcasters.

Richmond and Collingwood have two of the biggest fan bases in the competition, ensuring a significant TV audience for the season reboot, and were slated to face off in Round 2 of the original 2020 fixture.

"What Channel 7 and Fox Footy want to have is the biggest game they can possibly have," McGuire said on Footy Classified.

"It was scheduled for Round 2 anyway so I think they're going to go with Collingwood- Richmond.

"The discussions have been whether it's Collingwood-Melbourne.

"But Channel 7 and Lewis Martin and Neale Daniher have got an alternative program ready to go on that."