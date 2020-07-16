EDITORIAL: ‘Crazy ones’ will help turn jobless tide

"HERE'S to the crazy ones."

The famous opening line from Apple's iconic ad campaign may come to mind when reflecting on people who have chosen to open a business during the COVID-19 crisis.

Aren't we supposed to lay low and act with caution while riding out the effects of the pandemic?

Despite the dire job losses and business closures, people throughout the region have taken a risk and started something new during this incomparably tough time.

Are they crazy for doing it? Maybe, but as that famous advert says - it's the crazy ones who change the world.

This column is not an attempt to provide any great insight or market analysis.

Rather, it's an opportunity to congratulate people like Deborah and Peter Clark for refusing to take a job loss lying down.

It's a thumbs up to the White Lion Hotel for not only refurbishing but creating new jobs.

It's a well done to Australian Ocean King Prawns for finding ways to press ahead with their plans to expand into overseas markets.

These businesses, and so many more, demonstrate the resilience and grit that make the Fraser Coast so great.

The chaos of 2020 by all rights should have been catastrophic for our business landscape but we dug deep.

Of course, our jobless rates were shocking heading into this crisis and they don't look good now.

The efforts of the "crazy ones" might start to turn the tide.