EDITORIAL: Good and bad of our wildlife interactions

Tracy Olive captured this photo on a dive at ex-HMAS Tobruk.

PROGRESS always comes at a price but it shouldn't come at the cost of our wildlife.

The story of a woman who was attacked by a kangaroo in Point Vernon quite rightly shocked many readers.

We know these huge animals have the potential to be aggressive but we rarely hear of it actually happening.

The attack launched a new conversation about the rapid development in Point Vernon.

When we build or otherwise take over, the wildlife has to go somewhere.

This region has so many examples of the good and bad of our interactions with wildlife.

The ongoing tension between Fraser Island visitors and dingoes is a prime example of this.

It's encouraging to see people fronting court for their alleged dodgy dingo dealings, but the problems won't go away unless we reach a situation where the animals can truly be left alone.

The heartbreaking story of a healthy loggerhead turtle getting tangled up in ropes from a wrecked boat left to rot shows the unexpected consequences of poor waste management.

It's a big ocean, right? How much harm can one old boat do?

Well, now we know the answer to that question.

Another sunken wreck shows the other side of this coin.

Managed well, something like the scuttled Tobruk can become a wildlife haven and prime diving destination.

There's no getting around the fact our constantly expanding presence will impact the creatures we share the world with.

It's up to us to make sure that impact is as positive as it can be.