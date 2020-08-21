EDITORIAL: High school suspension rates not all bad news

EDITORIAL

NO ONE likes to hear a bad word about our schools and teachers but drawing attention to high suspension rates is not a bad thing.

While some in the community might see a fair and accurate report of suspension rates as some kind of “attack” on our local schools, figures are just figures.

There’s no judgment behind pointing out that Fraser Coast state high schools are on the list.

The assumption that high suspension rates = bad kids or systemic discipline problems is as unhelpful as it is illogical.

It is surely good news to see our schools are taking action to correct students’ behaviour.

Whether or not suspension is the most effective option is not the point – it’s positive to see something is being done.

It’s no secret our region has issues with crime – one day in Maryborough or Hervey Bay Magistrates Court will drive that message home.

There is no simple solution to these problems but knowing high school students are being taught that their actions have consequences can only be a good thing.

Suspension may not work for every kid.

It’s also almost certainly not the only plan of action our schools have up their sleeves to deal with problem kids.

If it can help steer some of them in the right direction, however, bring it on.