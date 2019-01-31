EDITORIAL: More to jobs crisis than meets the eye

IN A REGION with one of the most unenviable unemployment rates in the country, there's no better news than jobs news.

One would think that between solar farms, train repairs, new aged-care facilities, major developments, the expansion of our timber industry and munitions and aero factories on the horizon, we'd be well on our way to significantly reducing the Centrelink queues now and into the future.

It is becoming increasingly clear however that these projects, as positive as they are, can only have a true impact on our jobless rates if key issues are addressed.

First, we must do more to ensure skilled locals aren't overlooked for out-of-town tradies, contractors and cheap backpackers (see Tuesday's paper for more).

The council has done wonders in attracting investment here in recent times by agreeing to reduce infrastructure fees as an incentive but a requirement to employ skilled workers should be a disclaimer.

Secondly, the key word in the above mentioned points is "skilled".

Of the thousands of people currently frequenting job service providers, very few are likely to possess the skills required for the large number of non-entry level factory positions that will be created.

We need to look at whether the certificates being offered by these providers match the manufacturing and aged-care sectors.

Those receiving the Newstart allowance must be required to do more than simply send a token job application (the Chronicle isn't alone in receiving hand-written one liners) to receive payment.

It should also be noted that factory/plant jobs will nearly always require on-site drug testing.

Employ locals? Absolutely.

Let's just make sure that between now and when these next run of projects are ready to begin, we have done all we can to ensure enough locals are in fact employable.