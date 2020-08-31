EDITORIAL: Moving virus goalposts a challenge for all

People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic. Test numbers at the clinic jumped when new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brisbane.

WE'RE well into the second half of this horror year and it's hard to fathom what we have collectively gone through.

Indeed, it's hard to accept how much we still have to cope with.

As rules change with a moment's notice, the mental toll of our lives and expectations constantly shifting adds up.

It's no wonder business owners and their staff need a break from their own customers.

To cop abuse for doing their jobs and following the rules they played no part in writing is beyond the pale.

It's no wonder we're rushing out in droves to get a virus test at the slightest suggestion of a threat - even if said threat is in a different city.

It's also no wonder mental health figures are jumping in our region.

The uncertainty, sense of hopelessness and feeling of control being ripped away is too much to bear at times.

Border closures, re-tightened restrictions on gatherings and the omnipresent social distancing reminders are no doubt rewiring our brains.

We can't be blamed for feeling alone and cut off, even as we're reminded "we're all in this together".

While we in regional Queensland certainly have it easier than our southern neighbours when it comes to spending time together, not being able to hug a friend or shake hands with a new acquaintance will never feel right.

As always, let's commend our authorities and political leaders for responding to a constantly evolving situation.

Let's also do our part to keep up to date with the changing rules and follow them.

If this story has raised issues for you, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.