EDITORIAL: Never been a better time to break red-tape rules

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Scarness Caravan Park during the holidays. While the park won’t be open to caravans needing powered sites, there’s still some good news. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IN A year where the silver lining in a situation can seem as hard to find as a bit of elastic in a fabric store, here’s hoping it’s hiding in a new era of red-tape free leadership.

As a wise former editor recently pointed out in a letter to the Chronicle, our public service is in desperate need of an overhaul.

For too long, our leaders have been slaves to a robotic public service shackled to policy and procedure with zero wiggle room to adapt to different circumstances because things are done a certain way and that’s just that.

2020 has forced every one of us to part with routine, adapt to pandemic life and embrace new normals.

We want to see the same within the walls of our council and electorate offices.

That’s why it was so pleasing to see a recent reassessment of the council’s decision to close the Scarness Caravan Park for power cabling repairs during some of our busiest holiday periods.

Rather than simply shut the whole park down and stop the revenue altogether as originally announced, it was instead decided a section would reopen for self-contained caravans and RVs by September with guests offered discounted fees as part of a Fraser Coast Regional Council plan to progressively upgrade the site over the next 18 months.

Hooray for a real-world solution and doing things a little differently.

As always, a few naysayers were quick to question why the council couldn’t make its mind up.

The councillors and council staff behind this backflip should be congratulated for what is actually a big step forward – a preparedness to have a second crack at something which still brings money in even if it isn’t the way things are normally done.

Our community is desperate for leaders who are the right fit for right now and can show that each decision has been carefully considered, debated and contributed to by the people we have elected do just that – not simply green or red light reports from department heads (or not question why so many darn reports to be written in the first place before a decision is made) without being part of the process.

Action, common sense, ability to adapt.

There’s room for trial and error but we’re done with doing it how we’ve always done it.

If there was ever a time to be looking at the rules which rule our region (and those who make them) it’s now.