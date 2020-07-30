EDITORIAL: New citizens remind us we should rejoice, reset

THERE'S nothing like a healthy dose of mid-pandemic perspective to remind us why we all still have reason to rejoice … and reset.

The Australian National Anthem has often been criticised for not being quite as inspiring as the likes of the Star Spangled Banner but for the group of new Aussies who officially became one us recently, every word rings true.

That their stories are still among our most clicked days after, even amid breaking news and continued coronavirus madness, might simply suggest people are looking for some lighter reading.

Perhaps though, more of us are also realising that despite all the challenges, we do still live in the best country in the world.

Without exception the people behind these stories told the Chronicle of their love for their new country, its beauty and way of life.

In the time of COVID-19, when battle lines over borders and differing political and social views are being drawn even inside the one household, we could do with some reminding of what we have and what is truly at stake.

It's ironic that in a country where we have allowed bureaucrats to slowly take control of every aspect of our lives, a growing number of people have decided a public health crisis is the time to stand up against the system and question government decisions.

These fools who are grandstanding at check points and in stores are not only putting lives at risk, they and every other person who flaunt the rules in the name of freedom, are literally just guaranteeing that we stay in this prohibitive holding pattern for longer.

They almost make the statue smashers seem sensible. Almost.

Still, while for many of us it can be tempting to look at the strange state our nation is in and fear we are too far gone/divided to change direction, it can only be hoped that like a teenager trying to navigate those turbulent years, we are still simply finding our feet.

We went to war for our future when we were still crawling and we survived endless growing pains in the decades that followed.

And despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, we still have a sense of humour and people to celebrate like the local legend who amid a global pandemic, unified communities all over the world with a simple idea to dress up on bin day.

In the grand scheme of things we are still young and (if we can soon find a way to stop screwing it up) free.