Earles Paints owner Melissa White believes filling the shops in the Maryborough CBD with Fraser Coast Regional Council staff would help the city. Boni Holmes
EDITORIAL: Once in a generation chance to transform CBDs

Jessica Grewal
by
31st Jan 2019 10:00 AM
THE opportunity to transform both of the region's city centres is unlikely to come again in any of our lifetimes.

Fraser Coast residents should rejoice in the chance to revive tired CBDs into vibrant economic and community hubs which will stand the test of time.

While it is inevitable some ratepayers will resist the kind of dollars which will need to be spent on these transformational projects, we must look to the future.

The reality is, without significant help from a visionary council, the Main St precinct in Hervey Bay and Maryborough's CBD have little chance of surviving let alone thriving as retail centres.

Plans for Hervey Bay's new CBD not only include the new council administration building but also, a surrounding entertainment precinct with plenty of green space.

In Maryborough, there is a chance to respect the architectural heritage of the city by transforming existing office blocks into modern departments while still maintaining the facades. This concept, already floated in council ranks, is to be applauded and would give our Heritage City its best chance in decades to revive its heart while still preserving its history.

That both council headquarters need relocating also provides the council and the community the chance to put equal effort into ensuring both cities get a fair share of the rates spend.

Just like bridging the divide between the two cities, rebuilding their CBDs won't happen overnight but today's council meeting was a positive step in the right direction.

