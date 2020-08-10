EDITORIAL: One thing champions have in common

THINK of the great achievers throughout history that are universally admired.

Not the flash-in-the-pan heroes or the ones who are memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The ones whose legacies endure and whose names come to mind when we think of “excellence”.

There are no doubt many things great achievers have in common but one stand out attribute is this: while others may tell them how great they are, they really say it themselves.

That’s not to say they put on the “aw shucks, me?” display of false humility some Hollywood stars are notorious for.

They just get on with the job, quietly confident in their own abilities and the work they’ve put in to get to the top of the mountain.

Our homegrown reigning tennis champion, Ash Barty, is in this category.

Her rise to the top has been nothing short of breathtaking and her accolades and acclaim are well deserved.

There has remained, however, a sense that she knows how fleeting her success could be.

She’s aware that her hard work and the support of those around her got her where she is, rather than some internal, unearned sense of greatness.

Her dad Robert’s refusal to comment on the “bad boy” antics of Ash’s Australian contemporaries (you know who they are) demonstrates this grounded attitude runs in the family.

Don’t focus on other people’s behaviour. Focus on yourself.

The Chronicle has, in recent days, highlighted a number of local achievers in the running for awards.

In every instance, it has been their service to others, their passion for what they do and their tireless efforts that have earned them acclaim.

There’s nothing wrong with confidence and being proud of your achievements.

Letting others do the talking about how amazing you are, however, goes a long way.