EDITORIAL: Ready or not, change coming for Bay

State Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen will retire from politics. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WHATEVER the outcome of October's election, change is coming for Hervey Bay.

Ted Sorensen's impending retirement, as One Nation representatives point out, leaves the door wide open.

Whether a different party manages to nab the LNP stronghold now its stalwart representative is bowing out remains to be seen.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman is a well-respected community member, as is One Nation hopeful Damian Huxham.

Amy Byrnes brings a fresh perspective from the Animal Justice Party.

There are serious contenders in this race and, whatever happens, some things need to stay the same.

Others need to change.

The incoming representative must pledge to continue Mr Sorensen's support for, and partnership with, the local fishing industry.

They must also be a champion for Fraser Island.

Change can be a good thing, however expecting the new representative to be a carbon copy of Mr Sorensen will get us nowhere.

The new representative for the Bay has an opportunity to honour Mr Sorensen's legacy while leading the city into its next chapter.

So, here are a few things for candidates to consider as the election battle really heats up.

Hervey Bay, as well as the rest of the Fraser Coast and all regional Queensland community, needs vision from its leaders.

Anyone trotting out a party line or giving tired, recycled answers might as well drop out now.

We also need red tape cutters.

Show us how you will get much-needed developments over the line and you have a better chance of winning votes.

Don't just promise change - convince us you can deliver it.