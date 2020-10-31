EDITORIAL: Respect for Sorensen’s service shouldn’t depend on side

On this historic election day, read the editorial printed in the Chronicle the day Ted Sorensen announced his retirement earlier this year.

WHEN a politician retires, there is nearly always as many people who are disappointed as there are pleased.

This is the nature of the game.

Anyone who gets into politics for the right reason however – because they want a better future for the people – is to be respected regardless of which side of politics you sit on.

Dedicating much of your life to public service is not for the faint hearted and Ted Sorensen is to be congratulated for doing so for decades.

Among the many challenges politicians have to navigate is what is often a love/hate relationship with the media.

It’s no secret that over the years that relationship was tested here.

For this editor however early years as a cadet learning the ropes in the council chambers and working with the then Hervey Bay mayor are among the fondest career memories.

There is also no doubt that while Ted had and has his critics, there are many locals, a silent majority of those “quiet Australians”, who have stood by the man they see as their “quiet” achiever.

Shave for a cure – Ted Sorensen will be shaving his hair off in support of the Leukaemia Foundation's world's greatest shave. Photo: Cody Fox

The people of Hervey Bay sent a clear message when the former mayor topped Labor MP Andrew McNamara.

They sent it again the following election when the Newman era dawned.

They sent it when it ended the very next term. They sent it once more after that.

It’s an impressive track record even if you disagree with what he and his party stands for.

Ted was never the polished public speaker but he was passionate.

Passionate about the hospital. Passionate about Fraser Island – the Butchulla people, dingoes and yes, the fishing of which he plans to do much more.

But while recreational fishing is a much-loved hobby, the commercial fishing industry was in his top three policy topics.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, LNP leader Deb Frecklington and owner Stephen Murphy at Australian Ocean King Prawn Company

The sector here has lost one of its greatest local allies and will be hoping his successor is ready to take up the fight for its future.

Ted has long been generous with his time, particularly to ex-servicemen and women, community groups such as the Girl Guides and local churches, and he’s been uncompromising about his convictions even when some of his conservative colleagues altered their positions on social and moral issues and his may not have been the popular opinion.

Pastor Ross Davie, Bayside Transformations director Tina Davie and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen campaigning for rehab funding.

As the case with many politicians, Ted’s decision to retire really means that not one but two people get to finally put their feet up.

His wife Jenny has been everything including the event organiser, caterer, security guard and beacon of moral support (and sometimes all of those at the same time) throughout the years.

The Chronicle thanks them both for their service to the city and people of Hervey Bay and wishes them the very best.