EDITORIAL: Small wins should never distract from big battle

Celebrating health wins doesn't mean we have to accept that we aren't ultimately still

losing out here.

This might seem ungrateful but when local lives depend on it, we should never be afraid to demand more.

The Chronicle has always highlighted advances in local services but increasingly, it is also questioning whether the current path of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service as a whole, lines up with the best interest of the people who live in this corner of our ever expanding region.

Fraser Coast councillor David Lee's current crusade, to raise awareness about the current Hervey Bay Hospital site being landlocked and also how growing population and health pressures point to a need for a bigger debate over whether a Level 5 hospital should go here instead of Bundaberg, has merit.

Councillor David Lee with Hervey Bay Hospital in the background. Photo: Stuart Fast

The line from the state, just as it was from the health minister during her visit to the Fraser Coast on Friday, is that it shouldn't be about one city vs the other- everyone deserves top health care.

It's important to keep in mind of course that state Labor is bound by a past political promise it made to build a Level 5 hospital in Bundaberg.

The thing is, no-one is denying flood and Patel scarred Bundy doesn't also deserve more.

It's also perhaps understandable that the health chiefs running the WBHHS feel that it is their job to take, as they say, a "whole of region approach".

The job of the leaders in this region however, both in the media and in government, should always be to advocate for what's best for the people of the Fraser Coast and as long as there's only a certain amount of money to go round, what's best for us is not what's best for Bundy, Brisbane or anywhere else.

Just because one's party made a political promise to build a hospital at a certain location doesn't mean there's not still a chance to step in, particularly when a shovel has not yet been placed in the ground.

A bipartisan approach and a willingness to work with the Coast council, as has been done in Bundaberg, is essential going forward.

While Friday's cash injection is welcome, we are only just now starting to play catch up.

The budgeted resources which came with the flash new Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department have not come close to meeting sustained demand.

Attendance at the photo opportunity in Hervey Bay on Friday was near impossible because there was nowhere to park near the hospital.

New additions like the mental health unit can't come soon enough but is the current site the best place for it? Every addition only makes it harder to justify a move in the future and also requires more parking, taking up even more space.

Despite the undisputed dedication of many health workers there's simply not enough of them or beds open to support the challenges we have as a region going forward.

And while there have been some advances in heart and cancer care, at home services etc the need to travel outside this region for so many patients still exists as does ongoing issues with long waits, ramping, relatively routine procedures requiring a transfer from Maryborough to Hervey Bay, surgery waiting lists and transport issues for vulnerable patients when they are discharged.

It's hard to imagine local MPs are not also getting the same calls we are.

Yes, we will continue to celebrate victories, big and small, along the way.

But the battle is far from won.