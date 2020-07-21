EDITORIAL: Telcos must do better for Coast callers

Phone reception is still poor across much of the Fraser Coast.

'IF YOU stand at the end of the driveway/upstairs bedroom/on top of the couch and raise the phone up high, you get one bar.'

Sound familiar?

These are the conversations too many Fraser Coast locals are still having in 2020.

It's astounding that in this tech era we are often forced to engage in behaviour no more advanced than waving a television antenna around and waiting for the family to yell out "stop, stand there".

First world problems? Perhaps. But this first world is built around tech reliance and when there's such disparity between the city and the 'bush' it should still be called out.

Speaking of the bush, we're not talking the wild west.

Here, in a region with a population of more than 100,000, you'll find service patchy in some of the biggest suburbs. Drive five to 10 minutes 'out of town' and you'll find some homes in areas like Dundowran Beach and Tinana are zero bars territory.

It is frustratingly common for networks to be experiencing delays or to drop out completely even in the centre of town.

Not so long ago, consecutive days of zero to little reception in Maryborough was put down to maintenance.

Residents turned on their tele and there she was, a soothing voice saying 'you don't need Australia's best network until you do'.

They needed it then. Many still need it now.

The big guys are constantly telling us about how they are investing in regions like ours and while it's pleasing to hear of new generators being installed to ensure connectivity in the case of a natural disaster, the biggest challenge for many corners of this region continues to be getting good service on an ordinary day.

The truth is, there is not a suburb in this region which doesn't have issues with at least one of the two major telcos.

We need them to do better. We need politicians who are going to call them out and company chiefs who listen.

The end of the driveway is no use when you are working from home.

A day shouldn't have to be wasted hovering upstairs waiting for a phone call which could come "any time between 8am and 4pm.

And we're tired of raising our phones in the air.

It's time to raise our voices instead.

Where do you struggle to get service? Send us an email at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au