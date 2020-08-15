EDITORIAL: VP’s pandemic perspective, troubling truth

TODAY, many of us will head out and engage in weekend activities in relative normality.

Sure, there’s a social distancing-shaped shadow hanging overhead but in Queensland we are blessed that supermarket shortages are more of a punchline than a problem and staying safe is not dependant on sending our loved ones away to fight in bloody battles but by simply keeping a few steps apart.

The pandemic should of course be taken seriously and rules obeyed for the sake of all our fellow Australians.

Anything less insults the memory of the people who have lost their lives and ensures more will be lost before this is over.

On this 75-year anniversary of Victory in the Pacific, the true conclusion of fighting in World War II, we must also remember that the way of life we are so keen to get back to was fiercely fought for and in the end, more than 39,000 Australians had been killed.

Yes, COVID-19 might be the biggest global test since but the staggering loss of life and imagery of celebrations in the streets after not months but years of restrictions, high alert and economic hardship (which wouldn’t end there), sure puts things into perspective.

It should also shine a spotlight on a troubling truth - while our focus is on the threat to lives and livelihoods, the Pacific is once again being slowly taken over by an enemy of freedom.

As memories and beers are shared in RSL bars, aged-care homes and living rooms across our country today, let’s use this anniversary as a reminder of why we must pressure our politicians to reassess our reliance on foreign countries.

We’ve got this.

Today we honour every man and woman who ensured we would.