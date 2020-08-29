EDITORIAL: Why some may drink to ex-mayor's pub test claim

Former mayor Chris Loft speaking to the council after being ousted.

Former mayor Chris Loft speaking to the council after being ousted. Blake Antrobus

FOR many, the jailing of former mayor Chris Loft marked the end of one the most turbulent chapter's in the council's history and that was that.

Undoubtedly, many of our state and local leaders also hoped it would be the moment the community moved on and the negative publicity stopped.

So, when Loft emerged this week and told the ABC his jailing 'didn't pass the pub test' and the public reaction was as divided as it was when the whole sorry saga began, it likely caused discomfort in some corners.

There is however good reason why supporting the current council in moving forward doesn't and shouldn't mean we must also forget the past or pretend it doesn't still raise serious questions.

It's got nothing to do with whether one believes he was or wasn't guilty.

The latter is not really up for dispute.

He was charged with an offence and a jury of his peers decided the offence was proven.

Was the need for public deterrence so great that it would not have been achieved with a significant fine and suspended sentence to be activated if the behaviour was repeated, after he'd already been sacked and the process extensively covered by news outlets across the country?

In the six months a grandfather was sitting in jail, countless Fraser Coast criminals, responsible for significant misery in our community, walked in and out of the revolving door of our local courts.

A man who repeatedly made harassing, sexually explicit calls to women at local businesses and masturbated in front of shocked strangers in a shopping centre bathroom, got less time.

Perhaps the part that still requires the most scrutiny however, is what led to Loft ending up in court (including on several charges which would end up being dropped) in the first place.

Are we really satisfied this man, whether you agree with him or not, would have been pursued by the CCC and State Government so vigorously if he were not so openly far right, religious and vocal about questioning public service processes?

When Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad stepped down earlier this year amid a CCC investigation into whether she had effectively, tried to get a job for a mate (she was later cleared of the corruption watchdog for any wrong-doing), the Chronicle contacted Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and his predecessor Mark Furner.

Asked if they would have pushed for Trad's sacking had she not stepped aside and if they believed jail would be an appropriate punishment if the CCC's findings had landed her in court, Mr Hinchliffe's office responded with one-sentence explaining that commenting would be 'inappropriate'.

Mr Furner declined to comment at all.

They were not so silent when the person in the CCC's sights was Loft.

Did the same watchdog microscope that was placed over Chris Loft get applied to every other exchange within the walls of the Fraser Coast council and the corridors of all levels of government?

Was the community really going to be better off if he went to jail?

Did either of those elements pass the pub test then?

Do they now?

Worth a think over a drink.