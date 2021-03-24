EDITORIAL: Tonight’s vote will set tone for Coast’s future

Tonight's council meeting is historic - not because of the change in time to an after-hours slot but because it will determine whether we are in fact prepared to change with the times.

Like most topics these days the question over whether we should allow high rise buildings in our piece of paradise is not only divisive but also dominated by two extremes - those who are adamant things must stay the same and any loosening of the grip will suddenly transform us into "the next Gold Coast" and those who welcome any form of progress as positive even if it means towering buildings along the Esplanade.

There's never been a more critical time for room to move in the middle.

The developer of the proposed 16-storey development in Pialba is right to point out Hervey Bay is at a crucial point when it comes to determining its future.

Any modern, growing city requires a thriving CBD.

As population growth continues to exceed expectation, going up, not everywhere but in some designated areas, must be preferred to going out.

Have we not seen enough urban sprawl taking over the last green spaces in town?

Wouldn't a few towers, which appeal to target markets and subsequently free up current rentals and owner-occupier homes, be better than the kind of wall to wall housing estates which become enclaves of social disadvantage and will surely be required to deal with the number of people who need somewhere to live?

Even if you are not convinced this development is what the Coast wants or needs, there's also our reputation as a region to consider here.

Already reluctant investors, wary of prohibitive development application processes, watch these decisions with great interest.

The current town plan allows for this kind of development in this part of town.

As the plan comes up for review again this year, people who are so vehemently against high rise developments should make their feelings known to the councillors in their division.

It will also provide us with the chance to set strong boundaries for sections of the Esplanade and other parts of the region where the plan will not allow for towering developments.

But to refuse to uphold the town plan rules at this point, on a development which not only appears to meet the requirements but also, provides a much-needed landmark for the CBD, purely because approval will undoubtedly prove unpopular with many, would spell disaster for future investment.

It not only sends a message to developers that even if they jump through all the required, costly hoops, they are still likely to lose but also makes a mockery of other council rules which are enforced with gusto including rates and registration fees.

Councillors who approved the Bunnings re-development because the town plan allowed it will surely have to back up their voting record tonight with the same approach to this development.

While it's understandable something as significant as this should attract scrutiny, perspective is also important.

A huge number of those who are incensed by the idea of high rises here are in their senior years - something which should of course be respected but also viewed with an awareness of two harsh but relevant realities.

So many are holding on to a Bay which no longer exists and if we don't start to change our approach, all the best things about our Bay - liveability, relaxed lifestyle, great place to raise a family etc will be suffocated by continued housing challenges and an over-representation of crime and unemployment stats.

They are also unlikely to still be here when the true consequences of this approach are felt hardest.

Let's not leave our kids with a Fraser Coast they don't want to stay in.

Small steps like these particularly in the same neighbourhood as the university where students and young professionals will find high rise units appealing places to live will be an essential element in encouraging locals to live, work and invest in their hometowns long after their education is complete.

At some point in history, someone has always had to be brave enough to be first to make an unpopular, visionary decision.

Some seem to forget it wasn't so long ago there were protests in Maryborough about a McDonalds and shopping centre coming to town.

As we continue to shape our Coast another important challenge will be deciding how to maintain and restore ageing, but historically significant buildings particularly in the Heritage City.

The cost of preserving history is too high for ratepayers not to be simultaneously seeing improved infrastructure and sustainable strides forward.

We can protect what we love and still embrace progress.

The best version of the future Fraser Coast will only be realised by a willingness to do both.