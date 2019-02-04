Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edmund Riggs has pleaded not guilty to mdering his wife Patricia at Margate in 2001.
Edmund Riggs has pleaded not guilty to mdering his wife Patricia at Margate in 2001.
Crime

Husband admits interfering with corpse

by Kay Dibben
4th Feb 2019 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who is on trial for murdering his wife more than 17 years ago has today pleaded guilty to interfering with her corpse.

Edmund Ian Riggs stood in the dock of Brisbane Supreme Court and pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife, Patricia Anne Riggs, on or about September 30, 2001 at Margate.

But Riggs pleaded guilty to improperly interfering with her dead body on or about September 30, 2001, at Margate.

Nineteen witnesses, including the Riggs' son Ned Riggs and daughter Matilda Riggs, will give evidence.

Justice Peter Flanagan adjourned the sentence for interfering with a corpse until after the murder trial.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
court crime editors picks murder trial

Top Stories

    Whale of an achievement: Bay photographer an award finalist

    premium_icon Whale of an achievement: Bay photographer an award finalist

    News A photo of an intimate moment between a mother whale and her calf has catapulted Hervey Bay's Michael Smith onto the world photography stage.

    New Hervey Bay emergency department opens

    premium_icon New Hervey Bay emergency department opens

    News Hervey Bay team starts first shift

    ANNOUNCED: Star-studded line-up for By The C

    premium_icon ANNOUNCED: Star-studded line-up for By The C

    News The music festival has been scheduled for May 11.

    Court hears: Curator killed baby kangaroo out of frustration

    premium_icon Court hears: Curator killed baby kangaroo out of frustration

    News Sickening footage of the attack has been released.