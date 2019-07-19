Educating students to fight back against diseased mozzies

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is offering schools the chance to help students learn more about mosquitoes to help fight against disease.



Schools across the region can book an education session with the council's Environmental Health team.



The council's Environmental Health Officer Karen Marais said the team recently visited Year 2 and Year 3 students from Pialba State School.



"The students were keen to learn where mosquitoes live and breed as their existing curriculum was focussing on lifecycles and habitats," Ms Marais said.



"We tailored the session to focus on the Aedes aegypti or the Dengue mosquito because it is a species of public health significance.



"The Aedes aegypti mosquito is a container breeder generally breeding around the home in water bearing containers such as pots, toys left outside, unused boats and clogged roof gutters.



Ms Marais said the Dengue mosquito had not been identified to date on the Fraser Coast.



"Although the Dengue mosquito hasn't been found on the Fraser Coast, it remains a mosquito of public health significance and one council monitors for year round," she said.



Schools wanting to book a mosquito education session can contact the ouncil's Environmental Health Section on 1300 79 49 29.



The 45 minute program educates students on bite prevention and arms them with the knowledge to reduce mosquito numbers around the home.



The program forms part of Council's commitment to encourage healthy and comfortable conditions for residents enjoying the Fraser Coast outdoor lifestyle.

