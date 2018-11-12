Education Department staff protest for a fairer wage

Department of Education staff protest in Maryborough on November 12 for better wages.

MEET Rachael Anderson.

She is an occupational therapist at the Department of Education, but says she earns less than her counterparts holding the same role in other departments.

Rachael Anderson at the protest, organised by Together Union, in Maryborough on November 12. Annie Perets

On Monday, she and about a dozen other employees protested in Maryborough asking for a fairer wage.

It was part of a state-wide strike, in which more than 3000 Department of Education staff called on the department to properly recognise their work.

The escalating industrial activity followed months of battling by the Together Union - which looks after the rights of public service staff - for the government to deliver a fair wage increase and better working conditions.

Speech pathologist Sue Ennis, who also came to the protest in Maryborough, emphasised to the Chronicle that she wants to see safe workloads.

Lead organiser Allison Finley-Bissett said wage negotiations had been ongoing for six months but the best offer by the government was below current award rates.

"We have school officers in this state that actually get assistance from the Federal Government, because they actually earn less than the living wage, and they need support to feed their families," Ms Finley-Bissett said.

The strike did not disrupt the education of students.