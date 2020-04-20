Menu
Carinity Education youth workers are delivering learning materials to students homes so they can learn from home during the coronavirus medical crisis.
News

Education ‘heroes’ deliver school packs

Glen Porteous
19th Apr 2020 11:00 PM
HERVEY Bay Carinity Education youth workers have transformed into superheroes to deliver schoolwork to students’ homes and continue their off-campus learning during the coronavirus situation.

Term Two starts today and Carinity Education schools in Brisbane, Gladstone, Townsville and Rockhampton will remain open for students whose parents are essential workers and for vulnerable students who wish to study at school.

For students who will study from home, Carinity Education youth workers have delivered ‘work from home’ packs to help students stay on track with their educations

Carinity Education Executive Manger Christine Hill said the schools’ are doing all they can to ensure the students safety, well being and education will continue to receive an education that is in a way suitable for them.

“Our teachers and youth workers have spent the term break working tirelessly to prepare learning materials and different ways for our students to access the curriculum from home.”

Each ‘work from home’ pack contain two weeks’ worth of learning materials and resources as well as phone cards with contact numbers of support team staff members, to ensure students can stay in touch with the school.

Each fortnight the youth workers will deliver New Learning materials to students who are studying from home and collect their completed work.

Home deliveries will be made over the next five weeks.

