EDUCATION: Maryborough childcare gets federal funding boost

FUNDING BOOST: Beck Nielsen, Jaxson Lawrence, Elizabeth O'Driscoll, Tiffany Ammenhauser, Hudson Taylor, Zendaya Alexander, Lleyton Polzia and Hayleigh Edwards from Little Gems Child Care & Early Learning Centre.

FUNDING BOOST: Beck Nielsen, Jaxson Lawrence, Elizabeth O'Driscoll, Tiffany Ammenhauser, Hudson Taylor, Zendaya Alexander, Lleyton Polzia and Hayleigh Edwards from Little Gems Child Care & Early Learning Centre. Cody Fox

MARYBOROUGH'S Little Gems Childcare Centre is set to offer a brand new service after receiving $50,000 from the Federal Government.

Director Tiffany Ammenhauser said the early learning centre planned to purchase a bus that would allow them to offer a drop off and pick up service for the children.

"We're over the moon - we can't believe it," she said.

Having a bus would also allow the centre to take excursions to the library and the swimming pool.

The centre was one of three Fraser Coast childcare services to receive funding through the Community Child Care Fund.

Churches of Christ In-Home Care Wide Bay received a $189,293 grant, while Kids Choice in Granville received $100,000.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien made the announcement yesterday and said the funding would help the region's families.

"This investment will help our local providers overcome some of the unique challenges child care services in the city don't face, such as attracting and retaining qualified staff," he said.

"It means more hard-working families in Wide Bay can take advantage of our government's Child Care Subsidy to work, learn or volunteer."

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said the Morrison Government was providing more than $7 million to 76 child care providers in disadvantaged areas across the country.

"Our government is providing a record investment of $8.6 billion for childcare this year," Mr Tehan said.

"Our Child Care Subsidy has reduced out-of-pocket childcare costs for families by more than 7.9 per cent."