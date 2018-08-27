Education STEMs from inspiration

YOU couldn't find a teacher more proud than Riverside Christian College's head of science Debbie White.

In her 11-year career at the college, she has seen her students excel in medicine and engineering - and for the third time in four years, STEM students have represented their state and their school in Science and Engineering Challenge National Final. A team of 31 will head to Darwin for the finals in October.

Ms White said the students were diligently working in preparation for the competition.

"The students have been spending time during their lunch hours getting together and reading through the activity notes to become more familiar with the huge array of activities they could be given," she said.

"We don't know what will be on offer. We do know the Uni offers about over 20 activities run over the years. We won't know which one of the eight they will choose.

"The students need to be competition ready."

Year 10 student Ava Chalmers attended last year's competition and was excited to be part of this year's team.

"Working as a team and problem solving with the materials you are given like straws, wood, tape, foam and cardboard is very important.

"The aim of the comp is to get kids more interested in science, math, engineering and technology."

TEAMWORK: Riverside STEM students Angus Fraser, Adam Bull and Mikaela Bott work together preparing themselves for the Science and Engineering national competition in Darwin. Boni Holmes

Teammate Jayden Muller attended last year's competition for the first time.

"We competed against regional schools in the Hervey Bay PCYC last year and did it again this year. There are eight teams from Fraser Coast schools and we verse them in various activities," Jayden said.

"This year we didn't compete at state level but we had the highest score in Queensland so we are going to Darwin."

Ms White said she couldn't have done it alone.

"Our physics teacher Hans Schmidt has been pivotal in this venture. I wouldn't have been able to do this without him," she said.

"The staff and students have been busy with fundraising and our local businesses have been so very generous.

"We have been overwhelmed at their generosity - we are really chuffed that the community has gotten behind this.

"We have applied for a grant without a response yet and we have just rallied together to try and raise as much money as possible.

"If there was any surplus of funds - it will go to the farmers.

"The Maryborough Speedway have donated a family pass to see monster trucks - raffle tickets can be bought at the school office.

"I think it's incredible that those small businesses, who are probably doing it tough, have rallied behind our students who will be representing Queensland."

Riverside Christian College students attending the Science and Engineering Challenge National Final in Darwin in October participated in an incursion day where they were given an activity to problem solve and construct to practice for their upcoming competition. BONI HOLMES

Year 9 student Bryon Wright said he has always enjoyed the sciences.

"I really enjoy this because not only am I learning about science but I am learning how to use it in the real world," Byron said.

"I want to become an engineer, so learning physics and how structures work will help me in my future endeavours."

Ms White said there will be incursion and practice days in the lead up to the competition.

"Hans is talking to them about typical physics principals in terms of building - compression, tension etc," she said.

"The students will be broken into groups, given an activity where they will problem solve it and construct it.

Lillian Whitaker and James Hoffmann. BONI HOLMES

"So they will build a bridge or a catapult, make a structure that will withstand the forces of a fan blowing on it or weights put on it.

"This is more about what the kids are doing hands-on, problem solving, engineering-type activities.

"The key to winning this competition is about the team working together.

"I think this opportunity instils a passion for science, a passion for learning and a passion for problem solving."

Riverside Christian College will host a Twilight Market on Friday, September 7 from 3.30-7pm with all games and activities $2 or less. There will be three bands, hot and cold foods and drinks, gladiator pit, student performances, sweets and treats, balloon arts, face painting, bungy run. All funds raised will support students travelling to the Science and Engineering Challenge National Final in Darwin in October. Bring your own chair or blanket.