The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Elyas Macdonald, Emily Ladler and Cooper Jaycee at the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre held a Biggest Morning Tea event on Wednesday.

EYE ON THE GOAL: Mckenzie Cox attended the Under 14 session at the Brian Kerle Basketball Clinic in Maryborough on Saturday.

HIGH SALE: 392 Bidwill Rd, Bidwill.

SMILES ALL ROUND: Four-year-olds Lola Arnold, Gabriella Price and Dex Cooke from FCAC Koala Kindy pictured in the Bunnings stand during Hervey Bay Under 8s Kids Day Out hosted at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Amelia Pollard in the 9 yrs girls high jump.

Mother's Day Craft Fair at Hervey Bay RSL - Karen Summerson with her machine embroidered towel and a unicorn she purchased from a fellow stall holder.

Property

Crime

Lifestyle

News

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

10. $385,000 20 La Borde Ct, Urraween

News

Pets & Animals

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News

PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire approaches

by
9th Sep 2019 1:30 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAKE is a village almost deserted as the bushfires move relentlessly closer.

At a community meeting today, RFS Far North Coast District Officer Aaron Howard told residents that conditions around the Long Gully Road Fire were likely to get worse.

He confirmed roadblocks were in place around some roads due to smoke or fire activity.

People should monitor conditions and to enact their bushfire survival plan.

The normally bustling village was quiet, with only a few residents cars outside the post office and the Lunatic Hotel.

Traffic consisted of emergency vehicles including fire trucks, police cars and RFS 4WD.

