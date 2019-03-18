Egg Boy: From cheeky teen to Aussie hero

He's been unofficially appointed our next Australian of the Year and labelled the "hero we deserve".

A 17-year-old boy from Hampton, Melbourne, shot to worldwide fame in mere hours after his infamous egging of Queensland senator Fraser Anning.

Will Connolly - now better known as Egg Boy - has already had his face plastered on T-shirts being sold across the world and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his legal fees.

Musicians have offered the teen free lifetime tickets to any of their shows. His notoriety has spread so wide that Egg Boy could turn up anywhere and be given VIP treatment.

Wheatus labelled him "Hero of The Earth" and fans suggested the bad re-records Teenage Dirtbag as Teenage Eggboy.

He's even been extended five-star treatment in Turkey and lifetime free drinks when he's old enough in Canada and Wales. Some even called for him to be US President.

Whether Will knows or approves of his new-found stardom remains to be seen, with one designer as far as Germany not able to get the teenager's permission before printing his face on T-shirts raising funds for victims.

"Out of the mist of these dark times comes an unlikely but worthy hero. Arise sir Australian of the Year," designer Sebi White shared on Instagram.

"Also, if any can allow Will to see this, I would love his blessing for this as it IS his face, but he's quite hard to reach obviously."

Viral Instagram account Brown Cardigan has a whole highlight on its page dedicated to Egg Boy, sharing endless posts and memes in his honour.

They too called Will "the hero we need" in a nod to a famous quote from The Dark Knight movie where commissioner Gordon calls Batman, "the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now … he can take it, because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a Dark Knight."

While Will's social media accounts have gone silent since his last video update on the egging incident, his fans haven't, posting praise on all of his Instagram photos and congratulating his mum for raising a good man.

His last post was a video clip recapping his experience.

"Don't egg politicians and get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time," he told his followers.

The widespread reaction comes as Mr Anning had a crack at the egg-wielding boy and his parents in a press conference today.

"He got a slap across the face, which is what his mother should have given him a long time ago because he's been misbehaving badly," he said.

The right-wing politician felt a taste of the public fury against him when Will ambushed him and cracked a raw egg over his head on Saturday. Mr Anning retaliated by slapping Will twice.

News.com.au has reached out to Will's mum, who's previously shared proud photos of her boys playing baseball over the years, but is yet to hear back.

In 2016, Will represented the Asia Pacific region for the sport, having played since he was in Little League.

He played with the Senior League Mariners and travelled to the US when he got a call up as a last-minute addition to the team heading over for the World Series.

Will with his mum when he was a little egg.

Executive officer Rick Wills said Will was a handy addition to the team because of his "positional versatility" and the fact he continued to train as an emergency player until the team advanced to the tournament.

After the egg incident, Will appeared to spend the weekend hanging in a mate's pool, as they warned anyone trying to follow their friend to beware of fake fan accounts that have surfaced.

Will’s friend shared him hanging in the pool.

His accounts have been flooded with support.

Friends want to create merchandise to spread the message.

It’s not the first time Will has been on TV.

The GoFundMe page "Money for EggBoi" has already raised more than $42,000, well past its $2000 goal when it was created a day ago with more than 2100 people donating.

An update on the page said the creator had spoken to Will.

"I have spoken to EggBoi (Will) on the phone a short while ago and he is committed to sending a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack. I will keep you all updated with how everything pans out," he said.

#Eggboy was the number one trending hashtag in Egypt on Saturday and Sunday morning. Four Egyptians named among the victims of the Christchurch attack.

Kate Forster, whose son is friends with Will, copped a lashing from Mr Anning's supporters after she said she could not be prouder of the teen for the egging.

"The police got him checked out and were great," she said on Twitter.

"When the cops turned up and he was being held to the ground, he said, 'Here comes the bacon for the egg'. Cops laughed, Anning's thugs didn't."

She said Will and his friends were the "best group of young men" she knew.

"It was hard to watch a close video of it. He's 17 and not a big kid and didn't resist. Disgusting," she wrote.

Many contacted Ms Forster asking her to pass their messages on.

"Let him know there's a few Kiwis out there who'd shout him lunch if they ever met him, and a drink when he's old enough," wrote one man.

She replied: "I will! I don't think he will ever have to pay for a drink again!"

Others have been more sceptical on how long Egg Boy's fame will last and if people will remember him by the time he's old enough to get a drink.

"Does anyone remember the name of the guy who headbutted Abbott at the airport in Hobart? I don't. Eggboy's legacy won't be long lasting," one Twitter user wrote.

For those who don't remember, it was Hobart DJ Astro Labe who was sentenced to six months behind bars last year for headbutting former prime minister Tony Abbott, but he was released after two months.