Egg donation pain: 'I wanted to stick a pin in my stomach'

TWO-TIME egg donor Jayne Shelley thinks Australian women should get money for donating their eggs as a way to increase participation.

Five years on from making her second donation to a close friend in central Queensland, Ms Shelley called for legislative change around the process that took a significant toll on her body.

Pumped with drugs to increase egg production, Ms Shelley went into hyper-stimulation when going through IVF the second time.

"I was just incredibly bloated," she said.

"I wanted to stick a pin in my stomach to let out the air. It was very painful.

"I did a pipe band gig at the time and could not even put my kilt on."

She said the bloating continued for two weeks from the time of ovulation until her next period.

Her decision to become an egg donor was one made shortly after falling pregnant with her third child.

It occurred at the same time doctors at an IVF clinic told her close friend there was no hope of her having a baby after she spent thousands of dollars trying to conceive.

"I didn't even want to tell (my friend) I was pregnant because I knew it would break her heart," Ms Shelley said.

After turning down the initial offer, Ms Shelley's friend approached her six months later and asked if she was serious about being a donor.

Catherine Cazaly and Lynda Arazie have also been through the egg donation process to make baby Greyson. Marian Faa

Since then, the Warwick music teacher and mother-of-three has had just one regret.

"I couldn't be there for the births. I wish I got the first hold because that was a lot of effort," she said.

Now the two children from her donation are grown up and in school, she has called for legislative change.

"I think maybe women do need to be paid," she said.

"It might encourage more people to do it.

"Adoption these days is not a viable option for having a child. Because of the way the welfare system is set up, a lot of people can keep their children," she said.

Ms Shelley has no qualms about sharing her story.

But the mother who received her eggs is more private about the issue.

"She doesn't tell her friends or extended family and her children don't know," Ms Shelley said.

Including her own children in the process has been important for Ms Shelley.

"My children know all about it, but at the time they knew about it in the scientific way," she said..

"They don't think of (the children) as their brother and sister."