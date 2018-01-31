Eglingtons, Baker, to lead hockey clinic

AUSTRALIAN hockey royalty will take local players through their paces in a series of special training clinics this weekend.

Nathan and Lisa Eglington will lead clinics at Granville Hockey Club with former Queensland Blades star defender Mitchell Baker.

Both Baker and Lisa (nee Pamenter) are former Granville players.

Baker played for Queensland in the under-15s, U18s and U21s, before he earned selection in Australian Hockey League side Blades.

Lisa, a former Aldridge State High School student, earned several caps for Australia's under-21 team, and was a regular starter in both the Queensland Scorchers and Western Australia Diamonds.

Nathan Eglington, a midfielder and striker, played more than 120 games for Australia, and was a member of the gold medal- winning Kookaburras at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He was part of the 2005 Champions Trophy-winning Kookaburras and won a Commonwealth Games gold medal at Melbourne in 2006.

He scored 47 international goals before his retirement in late 2008, when injury ruined his prospects of playing at the Beijing Olympic Games.