EHP not investigating fish deaths in Urangan

More fish were found dead in a lake on Truro St earlier this week.

THE mass death of fish in the lake at Truro St earlier in the week is not being investigated by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A spokesperson from the department said that no reports of fish deaths in Urangan had been received, and that the incident was unlikely to be related to a similar incident of fish deaths at the same location earlier this month.

It comes only a couple of weeks after the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection were informed about sudden deaths of hundreds of fish found in the lake near Truro St.

Pollution events, including fish deaths, can be reported to the department's Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372.