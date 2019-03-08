Eight boredom busters on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ANTIQUES GALORE: Mavis Lathouras and Paula Lee with two 1930s English Chilton Bears at the 2017 Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair. This year's event will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds all weekend from 9am.

ANTIQUES GALORE: Mavis Lathouras and Paula Lee with two 1930s English Chilton Bears at the 2017 Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair. This year's event will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds all weekend from 9am. Alistair Brightman

ALL WEEKEND

Antique Collectable Fair

When: 9am-4pm (Saturday), 9am-2pm (Sunday)

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: Thousands of unique items for sale, including furniture and records. Model cars and bric-a-brac also feature. The long-running fair offers visitors an opportunity to add to their collection or sell items for home or office decoration.

Cost: Adult $8, children under 14 free

Horse Archery Clinic

When: 8am-3.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre

What: Come and learn horse training and archery with Hayley Chambers-Holt, one of only a handful of Qualified NHAA Level Two Horse Archery Instructors in Australia.

Cost: Tickets from $95

Bunnings Kids Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops such as canvas art and woodwork. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

SATURDAY

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

Burrum Heads Village Markets

When: 7am-11am

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall

What: Lots of stalls, crafts, food and bric-a-brac. Support the local SES and enjoy a Burrum burger while you visit.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

Weddings and Formal Events Expo

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: The largest events expo in the region with exhibitors ranging from make-up artists to hairdressers and more. Giveaways and raffles on the day.

Cost: $5 entry

Mower Racing Round Two

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, near the Maryborough Speedway

What: Round two of the Mower Racing Club competition. Food and drink on site.

Cost: Free entry