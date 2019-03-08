Eight boredom busters on the Fraser Coast this weekend
ALL WEEKEND
Antique Collectable Fair
When: 9am-4pm (Saturday), 9am-2pm (Sunday)
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds
What: Thousands of unique items for sale, including furniture and records. Model cars and bric-a-brac also feature. The long-running fair offers visitors an opportunity to add to their collection or sell items for home or office decoration.
Cost: Adult $8, children under 14 free
Horse Archery Clinic
When: 8am-3.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre
What: Come and learn horse training and archery with Hayley Chambers-Holt, one of only a handful of Qualified NHAA Level Two Horse Archery Instructors in Australia.
Cost: Tickets from $95
Bunnings Kids Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops such as canvas art and woodwork. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free
SATURDAY
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
Burrum Heads Village Markets
When: 7am-11am
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall
What: Lots of stalls, crafts, food and bric-a-brac. Support the local SES and enjoy a Burrum burger while you visit.
Cost: Free entry
SUNDAY
Weddings and Formal Events Expo
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: The largest events expo in the region with exhibitors ranging from make-up artists to hairdressers and more. Giveaways and raffles on the day.
Cost: $5 entry
Mower Racing Round Two
When: 10am-3pm
Where: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, near the Maryborough Speedway
What: Round two of the Mower Racing Club competition. Food and drink on site.
Cost: Free entry