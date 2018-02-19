Eight could represent Wide Bay in Qld team

STATE REPS: Wide Bay's Toby Powers (pictured) is one of eight potential Queensland representatives. Powers is a reserve for Queensland intermediate male team, while fellow Hervey Bay athlete Harry King directly qualified. Jhairah Taylor is a reserve for the junior males.

STATE REPS: Wide Bay's Toby Powers (pictured) is one of eight potential Queensland representatives. Powers is a reserve for Queensland intermediate male team, while fellow Hervey Bay athlete Harry King directly qualified. Jhairah Taylor is a reserve for the junior males. Alistair Brightman

WIDE Bay will contribute eight representatives to Queensland School Sport's team for April's national championships in Penrith.

Harry King is the only Hervey Bay athlete to directly qualify for the team, with fellow local competitors Jhairah Taylor and Toby Powers listed as reserves.

King powered to third in the intermediate male on Friday, while Powers was seventh and the second reserve.

Taylor was seventh in the junior male race.

Bundaberg trio Charles Liebenberg and siblings James and Ellen Thomas directly qualified.

Liebenberg and James Thomas finished fifth and sixth respectively in the senior male race.

Ellen Thomas was sixth in the intermediate female.

Hervey Bay coach Brian Harrington is head coach and manager, while Bundaberg's Rebecca Jenner will travel as a manager.

The Australian Schools Triathlon Festival will be held on April 25-27.