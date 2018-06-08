Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLAM: The Fraser Coast Wedding & Formal Events Expo is on again this weekend and there will be plenty of inspiration for your special day.
GLAM: The Fraser Coast Wedding & Formal Events Expo is on again this weekend and there will be plenty of inspiration for your special day. Jocelyn Watts
News

Eight fun things to do on the Coast this weekend (9th-10th)

8th Jun 2018 2:35 PM

SATURDAY

GATAKERS BY NIGHT

When: 6-9pm.

Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.

What: There's tons of free entertainment to enjoy while settling in for a night of fun. Bring your own folding chairs or picnic rugs. There are full bar facilities so no BYO alcohol.

More info: 41905723

TIARO MARKETS

When: 7am-noon.

Where: Memorial Hall, Main St, Tiaro.

What: There's a generous number of stalls to check out at these popular markets and if you didn't get a chance to eat breakfast, there will be some supplied. Hot food and drinks are also available.

More info: 41292237

URANGAN MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Pier Park on Pier St, Urangan.

What: Find plenty of fresh produce stalls, organic beef, fresh fish, local arts and craft, fashion, toys, flowers, jewellery, wood products, live entertainment and activities to keep the kids entertained.

More info: pierparkcommunitymarketsinc@gmail.com

BURRUM HEADS MARKETS

When: 7-11am.

Where: Community Hall Burrum Heads, Main Rd & Howard St.

What: Find stacks of local goods and food to stock up on while supporting the SES with a barbecue breakfast burger.

TORQUAY MARKETS

When: 7am-1pm.

Where: Outside Aquavue, Esplanade, Torquay.

What: Plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables from our locals and a special visit from a Gin Gin seller. Make sure you have room in your car.

More info: info@torquaymarkets.com.au or 0409269260.

SUNDAY

WEDDING EXPO

When: From 8.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC.

What: The Fraser Coast Weddings & Formal Events Expo 2018 presents more than 50 businesses in Hervey Bay which specialise in other events. It's a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs. You will go into the draw to win $250 just for attending.

More info: fcweddingsformalexpo.org.au/exhibitor-directory.html

Cost: $5 entry.

DESTASH MARKET

When: 9am-noon.

Where: Maryborough Community Recreation Centre, cnr Ariadne and Woodstock Sts.

What: If you have any unwanted, no longer used, oversupplied craft supplies here is the place to get rid of them. There's everything from fabric, buttons, threads, ribbon, lace, papercraft to jewellery supplies, embellishments and more.

More info: 0406211102

KOALA MARKETS

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Kruger Ct, Booral Rd at Koala Grounds, Urangan.

What: The iconic Koala markets are on once again and they have an abundance of stalls to browse. There's fresh fruit and vegetables, jewellery and more.

More info: 0412689863

Related Items

fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast fraser coast wedding & formal events expo 2018
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Simple lunch causes kitchen fire

    premium_icon Simple lunch causes kitchen fire

    News A Granville family's lunch almost burned to a crisp after their oven grill was left turned on.

    • 8th Jun 2018 4:25 PM
    Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    premium_icon Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    News She pretends to hear a knock at the door and makes a run for it.

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:41 PM
    Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    premium_icon Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    News A civic reception will be held next week

    • 8th Jun 2018 4:05 PM
    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    News His fingerprints mark her swollen throat

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:43 PM

    Local Partners