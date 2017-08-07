26°
Eight jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

Amy Formosa
7th Aug 2017

LOOKING for work on the Fraser Coast?

We've put a list together of eight jobs available across the region right now. 

1. Experienced medical receptionist

If you're an experienced medical receptionist looking for work there is a position available at a busy practice in Hervey Bay. 

Please forward you resume to fsmcadmin1@fcmhn.net.au

For more information CLICK HERE.

2. Store Manager

Autograph is looking for their next fashion loving retail professional to lead the team at Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay. - Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre. 

CLICK HERE to apply. 

3. Registered Nurse

There is a casual position for a registered nurse at TriCare in Pt Vernon.

Applications close on August 14. 

CLICK HERE to apply. 

4. Youth Worker

The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is looking for a part-time youth worker for fifteen hours per week.

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

5. Warehouse replenishment assistant

Toner on Demand is looking for a motivated, fit and intelligent early riser to join the team as a warehouse replenishment assistant. Previous warehouse experience is beneficial but not necessary. 

For more information or to apply CLICK HERE.

6. Data entry and operations support

Hervey Bay Nurseries is looking to hire a highly organised and motivated person to perform a range of operational administrative duties and data entry. 

CLICK HERE to apply. 

7. Assistant coordinator

Helping Hands Network provide outside of school hours care and is looking for an assistant coordinator to join the team in Hervey Bay. 

For more information and to apply CLICK HERE

8. Senior Electrical Engineer

There is an opportunity for a motivated individual to join an established engineering practice in Hervey Bay as a senior electrical engineer. 

Fore more information and to apply CLICK HERE.

