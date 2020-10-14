Eight lucky Hervey Bay residents share in huge Lotto win

Eight Hervey Bay residents have woken to a whole new life this morning after news they have won Oz Lotto’s Division One prize overnight.

Eight Hervey Bay residents have woken to a whole new life this morning after news they have won Oz Lotto’s Division One prize overnight.

Eight Hervey Bay residents have woken up to a whole new life this morning with the news their aptly named syndicate Aussie Gold Rush won division one in last night’s Oz Lotto draw.

Along with ten noosa locals, the group held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Oz Lotto draw 1391 on Tuesday night.

Each division one winning entry took home $1,251,386.05.

In addition to winning division one, the group’s entry also won division three 21 times, division five 63 times, and division six 35 times, boosting their total win to $1,320,747.65.

Each member of the syndicate will take home a cool $73,374.87.

The shares into the division one winning store syndicate were purchased at The Lucky Charm newsagency in the Noosa Civic and The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay.

The Lucky Charm Hervey Bay owner Greg Baartz said the syndicate had been running for around ten years.

“We’ve had some locals here in Hervey Bay who have been part of it every week,” he explained.

“One of our regulars came in this morning to check his ticket and he was overwhelmed.

“It was so exciting to see his reaction.

“That kind of prize is certainly going to help everyone out, especially at such an uncertain time.

“We can’t wait for the rest of the syndicate members to check their tickets!”

While they had enjoyed some small wins over the years, this was their first big one.