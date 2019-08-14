Menu
George Flanagan was seen on video footage making contact with Toronto's French fullback Hakim Miloudi
Rugby League

Eight-match ban for ‘testicle attack’

14th Aug 2019 7:30 AM

Bradford hooker George Flanagan has been given an eight-match ban for attacking the testicles of an opponent.

Flanagan, 32, was seen on video footage making contact with Toronto's French fullback Hakim Miloudi during the Bulls' 25-20 defeat by the Wolfpack at Odsal in England's second-tier Championship last week.

Referee Scott Mikalauskas placed the incident on report and the Rugby Football League's match review panel referred the matter to an independent operational rules hearing.

Flanagan pleaded guilty at the hearing to the Grade F charge and, in addition to the eight-match ban which ends his season, he was fined $440.

Grade F offences are the most serious grading open to the review panel and carry a suspension of eight games or more.

News Corp Australia

